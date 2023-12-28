Submitted by miked on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 1:19pm

Ring in 2024 with WHFR! January 1st through 7th, all your favorite WHFR shows will present special programming for our "2023 Year in Review". How will each of our DJs choose to remember the year that was? They may be playing their favorite songs/albums of 2023, recounting the bands they saw live over the year, or even just playing tracks 20 and 23 of their favorite album. Tune in to find out and see what special twists our DJs have in store for you. Happy New Year from your friends at WHFR!