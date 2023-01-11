TOP TEN BLUES for October 2023

Submitted by miked on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:18am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. BOB CORRITORE/ V/A: Bob Corritore & Friends: Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (VizzTone /SWMAF)

2. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator Records)

3. ANDRE BISSON: Latchford (Self Release)

4. SUSAN TEDESCHI: Just Won't Burn (Fantasy/ Concord)

5. BLACKBURN BROTHERS: SoulFunkn'Blues (Electro-Fi)

6. MICK KOLASSA: Wooden Music (Endless Blues)

7. JASON RICCI AND THE BAD KIND: Behind The Veil (Gulf Coast)

8. JOYANN PARKER: Roots (Hopeless Romantics Records)

9. CASSIUS KING AND THE DOWNTOWN RULERS: Last Call For the Blues (Big Ear Audio)

10. NIC CLARK: Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director