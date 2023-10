Submitted by miked on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 9:05am

Let the White Rabbit put a spell on ~YOU~ Mondays from 8:00 pm to 10:00pm with ghoulish, haunting & frightening songs, sounds, shrieks & screams!

• Part 1: Monday October 23rd

• Part 2: Monday October 30th

C’mon, it’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus...right?

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha