'The House That Jack Swing Built' Moves to 8:00pm Fridays

Submitted by miked on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 9:29am

The House That Jack Swing Built is temporarily closed while we pack up our crates of music and move to a new day and time! The House That Jack Swing Built moves to Fridays at 8:00pm beginning June 16th. We are also knocking down walls to expand our rooms with so much love to fill up your hearts.

Also, please join Missy J on June 23rd for an on-air celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Great March to Freedom where over 125,000 individuals marched for Civil Rights in Detroit and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. first delivered the "I Have A Dream" speech at Cobo Hall on June 23rd, 1963. The House That Jack Swing Built: Continuing to bring great music and information while branching out farther into the community on the station that always makes waves… WHFR 89.3FM!