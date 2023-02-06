Upcoming Sunday Mysteries ~ June 4th

Submitted by miked on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 10:16pm

You know the voice if you’ve ever watched a Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoon or old enough to remember his role as a TV detective in Cannon or Jake and the Fatman. It's estimated, though, that he played some 7,500 roles in radio! That included narrator of the CBS series Escape and as Marshall Matt Dillon on radio's Gunsmoke...but that's not all! On WHFR's Sunday Night Mysteries, you'll hear Conrad arguing with the Director (in character) on CBS Radio Workship's "A Matter of Logic." You'll hear him introducing Ray Bradbury's "Mars is Heaven" and finally as part of a tense Suspense show, "The Man Who Threw Acid" from 1956.

Televison had already won the public over in the 1950s, but CBS Radio was still producing great radio drama. You'll hear it as always on Sunday 6/04/23 starting at 9PM ET on WHFR'S Sunday Night Mysteries. 89.3 in the Detroit area or whfr.fm on your streaming device.