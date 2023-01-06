"WHFR Journal" - Tomorrow at 1pm - State of the City, College Bound, and more!

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 4:54pm

Tune in to this week’s WHFR Journal on Friday, June 2 for an interview with Tirria Kendred, HFC Director of K-12 Relations and Tracy Perry, HFC Director of Admissions and Recruiting as they share details on this summer’s exciting new College Bound – The Hawk Advantage program for prospective new college students. Also, in case you missed it live, hear a special broadcast of Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s first State of the City address that took place on May 23, 2023.