"WHFR Journal" - Tomorrow at 1pm - State of the City, College Bound, and more!
Tune in to this week’s WHFR Journal on Friday, June 2 for an interview with Tirria Kendred, HFC Director of K-12 Relations and Tracy Perry, HFC Director of Admissions and Recruiting as they share details on this summer’s exciting new College Bound – The Hawk Advantage program for prospective new college students. Also, in case you missed it live, hear a special broadcast of Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s first State of the City address that took place on May 23, 2023.
- Login to post comments