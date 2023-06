Submitted by miked on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 4:22pm

Our guest today is Preston Dennett. Preston began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends, and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. For a link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0. For the latest show archives: click the “Talk Shows” button on the home page then “We Are Not Alone.”