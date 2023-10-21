All That Jazz

Submitted by miked on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 8:31am

At WHFR, we are constantly getting new music. Some of our most recent adds are shared with us by our Jazz Music Director:

Artist: Sylvie Courvoisier & Cory Smythe

Album: The Rite of Spring

Label: Pyroclastic Record

Pianists Sylvie Courvoisier and Cory Smythe join forces for an interpretation of the monumental piece by composer Igor Stravinsky, The Rite of Spring. The two pianists here are known for their creative and boundary expanding forays on piano and take this classic piece of Stravinsky to new heights, including passages of free improvisation and extended techniques for piano.

Artist: Matt Mitchell

Album: Oblong Aplomb

Label: Out of Your Heads Records

On this two-cd set, pianist Matt Mitchell performs with a different drummer/percussionist on each cd. First up is Kate Gentile who joins Mitchell in a set of highly charged excursions into composed and improvised music. CD two finds Mitchell with longtime associate Ches Smith who plays not only drums but vibraphone, marimba and other percussion instruments.

Artist: Ingrid Laubrock

Album: The Last Quiet Place

Label: Pyroclastic Records

Ingrid has long been known as a creative force on tenor and soprano saxophones and has established herself as a brilliant composer in recent years. This set includes a string quartet of sorts, that being violin, cello, guitar and double bass. The music flows seamlessly from beautiful written passages to creative excursions into the avant-garde.

WHFR is happy to expand our library with submissions like the top jazz adds listed above.