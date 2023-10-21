WHFR Journal This Friday, May 26, 1pm-2pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 10:19pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal, Friday, May 26th, at 1pm as we feature a chat with Dr. Brad Romans. Dr. Romans is the new Dean of Henry Ford College’s School of Liberal Arts. He’ll cover his experience and interests related to liberal arts and his vision for the school moving forward. For the second half, Dr Ali Bazzi, Superintendent of Schools for the nearby Star Academy is building a radio station for his students! His inspiration came to him in a dream and today he’s making it a reality. Hear the behind the scenes details as this educational professional relates it in our WHFR studios. The WHFR Journal news and views show airs every Friday from 1pm-2pm here on WHFR-FM. Join us!