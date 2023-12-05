WHFR Journal Presents MENA Resolution Update and Barrett Awards Ceremony TODAY at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 12:12pm

Tune into the WHFR Journal today, May 12, from 1pm-2pm when we'll share information on the new Dearborn MENA resolution that the Dearborn City Council unanimously voted to approve. Guests Leslie Herrick, President Pro Tem of the Dearborn City Council, and Terri Pilarski, Executive Director of the Intercultural Community Center in Dearborn will share background and insight on this important issue. Also, on the show, we'll have a special airing of the recent Barrett Creative Writing Awards ceremony held on the campus of HFC. Students will share their work and you'll get to hear some of the best local creative talent from HFC. Join us on 89.3FM and whfr.fm.