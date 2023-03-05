Submitted by Susie Q on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 8:39pm

Tune into the WHFR Journal this Friday at 1pm for the PRX special: Call Me — Maybe?: The 50th Anniversary of the First Cell Phone Call. On April 3, 1973, an engineer named Martin Cooper stood nervously along a busy midtown Manhattan street, about to make a phone call. It was a call that would change life as we know it: The first cell phone call ever. The phone Cooper used that day — a prototype — was a bulky, 2-pound monster that looked a bit like a shoe with an antenna sticking out of the top. In the half-a-century since, this technology has changed more about the way we communicate and connect than Cooper could’ve ever imagined. On this special episode, we mark the 50th anniversary of the first cell call with an exploration of the past, present, and future of mobile communications. Maybe put your phone on "silent" so you're not interrupted while you listen!