WHFR Sunday Night Mystery April 2nd

Submitted by miked on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 4:00pm

Tonight's WHFR Sunday Night Mystery program will feature SIX different programs of semi-related nature. Here's the rundown (click title for full story):

DRAGNET The Big Deal (1955)

FIRST NIGHTER Mystery of the Chinese Gong (1944)

MR. CHAMELEON The Forbidden Marriage Murder Case (1949)

THE WHISTLER The Hangtree Affair (1949)

HALL OF FANTASY The Twisting Weeds of Death (1954)

INNER SANCTUM No Rest For the Dead (1950)

The show is inspired by Detroit radio personality and former TV host, Warren Pierce, who in the early 1970s, hosted a somewhat similar program on Sunday nights. Pierce in fact, inspired a career. WHFR Sunday Mysteries show is exclusive and heard nowhere else, originating from the campus of Henry Ford College, Dearborn Michigan.

Listen on the radio at 89.3 FM Dearborn-Detroit, or whfr.fm on your streaming device... 9PM-Midnight.