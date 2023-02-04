TOP TEN BLUES for March 2023

Submitted by miked on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 12:06pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. DANNY LISTON: Everybody (Blue House Records)

2. V/A: Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue Collection Volume 5 (Blue Heart Records)

3. SISTER LUCILLE: Tell The World (Blue Heart Records)

4. BIG SHOES: Fresh Tracks (Qualified Records)

5. DYER DAVIS: Dog Bites Back (WildRoots Records)

6. LEX GREY AND THE URBAN PIONEERS: How Many Roads? (SELF)

7. STAN MOSLEY: No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone Records)

8. JOE LOUIS WALKER: Weight of the World (Forty Below Records)

9. TEXAS HORNS: Everybody Let's Roll (Blue Heart Records)

10. DERRICK PROCELL: Hello Mojo! (Catfood Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director