Submitted by miked on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 4:48pm

Attention loyal listeners! The WHFR studios will be without power for a scheduled electrical shutdown on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and lasting for up to 4 hours. You won’t hear us over the air or via streaming, but no need to worry… we’ll start broadcasting again as soon as the power is restored. Thank you in advance for your understanding!