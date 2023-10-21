TOP TEN BLUES for February 2023

Submitted by miked on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 3:19pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. V/A: Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue Collection Volume 5 (Blue Heart Records)

2. JOE LOUIS WALKER: Weight of the World (Forty Below Records)

3. DYER DAVIS: Dog Bites Back (WildRoots Records)

4. MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD: Heavy State Loving Blues (APM Records)

5. BARBARA BLUE: From The Shoals (Big Blue)

6. TAS CRU: Riffin' The Blue (Subcat Records)

7. JIMI "PRIMETIME' SMITH AND BOB CORRITORE: The World In A Jug (VizzTone Label Group)

8. MALAYA BLUE: Blue Credentials (Blue Heart Records)

9. THE GROOVE KREWE FEATURING NICK DANIELS III: Run To Daylight (Sound Business Services)

10. MATT ANDERSEN: The Big Bottle of Joy (Sonic Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director