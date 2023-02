Submitted by miked on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 1:50pm

On Sunday, February 12th, pianist/composer/arranger/producer from Detroit, Demetrius Nabors, will join host Terence Tyson for conversation to discuss his CD titled "Evolution" and his upcoming performance in Ann Arbor later in the week.

He is a two-time Detroit Music Award Winner in the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Musician Category. Be sure to tune in Sunday, February 12th from 10am – 1pm.