We Are Not Alone - Monday, February 6, 2023. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Rey Hernandez is our guest on Feb. 6, 2023. Rey is currently the Director of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute. He is editor of several anthologies including Beyond UFOs, and the first two volumes of A Greater Reality. Rey is one of the four co-founders of “FREE” (The Dr. Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters). Rey and his entire family have experienced conscious physical contact with non-human intelligence in their family home. All of the family members have also had various contact experiences with large UFOs. Join us at 2PM – only on WHFR.

