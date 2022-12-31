Blues With A Feeling' Guest Host | December 31, 2022~April 2023/ WHFR Blues

Submitted by miked on Wed, 12/28/2022 - 1:14pm

Please join WHFR-FM for 'Blues With A Feeling',

Saturday 8pm until 10pm, with guest-host, DJ~KittyLuv;) ...

starting on December 31st, 2022...(until the April return of host, Anderson Coleman).

You can tune in to WHFR for music from local artists and independent labels that bring R+B/Soul, Classic Blues, and Country...feel good Blues

to the airwaves and stream from the #whfrfmradio station "making~waves" at Henry Ford College.

...

You can also find Blues on a broadcast each Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) called, 'Highway 61' which airs the best in brand new

Blues Releases and Local Blues Artists from the Michigan area, along with a list of Detroit area Blues venues' happenings.

...

May You have a very, Happy New Year!

~DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Area Music Director