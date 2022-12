Submitted by miked on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 4:15pm



January 1st kicks off WHFR's recap of the “2022 Year In Review” week where our DJs will recap the top artists and songs played throughout 2022. Be sure to tune in from January 1st through 7th and start the new year off with what we loved best from the last one as we get ready to share what's new and exciting in 2023.

From all of us here at WHFR to all of you, our Loyal Listeners: Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year!!!