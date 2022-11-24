It's the 11th Annual Theme Attic Thanksgiving Day Show!!!

Submitted by miked on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 8:31am

When everyone is preparing to gather for Thanksgiving Day, be kind and include WHFR! Theme Attic—a show normally heard on Wednesdays, continues a Holiday tradition for the 11th time Thursday from 10AM-2PM EST!!! Host Phil Maq will provide a musical main course that's loosley based on some Thanksgiving Day subjects along with some side orders that include several musical styles—some are local, and one will be a very tasty Top 9 at 11:09 Countdown! Join in the fun and take us along!!!