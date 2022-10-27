WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries Returns Oct 30th!

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 10:48pm

The WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries returns THIS Sunday with THREE solid hours of "Anything Scary Will Do."

It's the night before Halloween, and here at WHFR, Orson Welles returns from the grave NOT with War of the Worlds, but as the evil Dr. Patrick Cory in "Donovan's Brain" a 2-part Suspense show.

Of course, that's not nearly enough. Our Drop Dead features on this week's Radio Vault wasn't nearly enough either, so we dug up yet another twisted tale or two from the LIGHTS OUT series. "The Coffin in Studio B" is the adventures of a coffin salesman who thinks a certain model is perfect for one of the radio actors.

That plus another grisly tale of INNER SANCTUM (the one that opens with the creaking door) and one from the MURDER AT MIDNIGHT series starring one of the hosts from INNER SANCTUM, and MAYBE (just maybe) even a WITCH'S TALE episode just for fun.

Turn out the lights and keep your radio tuned to 89.3 or stream at whfr.fm

It happens Sunday night October 30th from 9:00 PM to Midnight AND don't forget WHFR also has some actual treats just for you if you call in that night.