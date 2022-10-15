Pharoah Sanders Memorial Show: Spirits Rejoice Tuesday Sept. 27 4-10pm EDT

Submitted by miked on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 4:32pm

Pharoah Sanders has passed at the age of 81. They called him "A Force of Nature" and indeed his powerful sound on the tenor and soprano saxophones was loved by many and an inspiration to a whole generation of jazz and world musicians. Pharoah spent his formative years in the mid sixties with the great John Coltrane and forged a unique approach to music that leaned heavily on spirituality and the expression of love and peace. His career spanned seven decades with a wealth of recordings as a leader and sideman. Join me for a special Memorial this Tuesday on WHFR Radio, Spirits Rejoice.