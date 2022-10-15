WHFR Journal Tomorrow, August 26, 2022 at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 4:01pm

Listen to the WHFR Journal show tomorrow, August 26, at 1pm as we discuss the important and worthwhile organization, the Dearborn Community Foundation with two new co-chairs to its board of trustees, Hussein Hachem and John Zadikian. Founded in 1992 as a 501c3 non-profit, the foundation’s mission is to fund innovative programs and tools, ensuring that all Dearborn Public Schools’ students reach their potential. Learn more about what this group is doing to support the youth of our community tomorrow (Friday), August 26, at 1pm on the WHFR Journal.