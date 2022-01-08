We Are Not Alone – Monday, August 1, 2022 – 2-3 PM. EST

Submitted by miked on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 8:51am

Peter Robbins is one of America’s most respected investigative writers specializing in the subject of UFOs and has been involved in this field for more than thirty years. He has appeared on the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens,” “Britain’s Roswell” and “Unsolved Mysteries” as well as other shows too numerous to mention here. He and host David Twichell will discuss the media’s previous ridicule of the subject and how it has evolved to today’s acceptance as fact.

For link to all archived shows, go to: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0