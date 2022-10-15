Tune in to the WHFR Journal - Friday, July 29, 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 5:22pm

In this Friday edition of the WHFR Journal, we'll chat with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights President Jennifer Oliver about important upcoming events in our community. Dearborn's Mayor Hammoud will discuss the return of the Dearborn Homecoming Festival taking place August 5-7. He'll share details about the expansion of Homecoming, its new location, entertainment, vendors, and more. You won't want to miss Homecoming 2022 and you won't want to miss this informative interview with our Mayor! Also on the Journal this week, LWV-DDH President Jennifer Oliver will give us the 411 on the Michigan Primary Election and what we can expect to see on the ballot on August 2nd. She'll share info on finding resources to help be an informed voter, the dos and dont's regarding absentee voting, and more. Join us tomorrow (Friday) July 29 from 1pm-2pm on the WHFR Journal.