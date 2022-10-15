Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 1:19pm

WHFR is happy once again to have a presence at Concert of Colors this coming weekend. The free event runs now through July 24th.

The Concert of Colors is metro Detroit’s free annual diversity-themed music festival. Global music at its finest at this colorful, festive, upbeat coveted summer event. Housed in Culture Source a coalition of 152 arts organizations in Southeast Michigan, the Concert of Colors has become the Midwest’s biggest diversity and arts festival.

You can come say "hi!" to us near the Wolverine Stage on July 23rd and 24th.

https://www.concertofcolors.com/line-up