Submitted by miked on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 7:56am

It's a new night and time for The House That Jack Swing Built. We always have room for you in our House on Mondays from 8pm until 11pm. We will help start off your week with that Soulful, Country, Jazzy, Pop, Gospel, R&B, Swinging & Funky Beat.

#IAMMISSYJ