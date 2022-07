Submitted by miked on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 8:00am

The early ‘60s witnessed an explosion of music out of England, turning the popular music world on its ear. Paying homage to America's great blues artists, they turned many listeners and musicians on to a forgotten American art form. Hear the likes of early Stones, Animals, Yardbirds as well as the great bluesman like Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker. Tune in Monday, July 11th, from 2-6pm.