This Tuesday on Radio Vault Special Edition

On Radio Vault Special Edition, Tuesday June 28th at 10 AM, we continue with another from the Great Gildersleeve series. We'll be hearing one of the earliest episodes from 1941 where Gildy is just leaving Wistful Vista. Gildersleeve had been a character on Fibber McGee & Molly and takes a new job as water commissioner of Summerfield. Harold Peary is in his original role. Peary is best known perhaps on the singing Faygo TV commercials "remember when you were a kiddddddd!?" in the Detroit area and also featured in some of the Gildersleeve films.

Next, zany man Jerry Lewis, best known for his many years as spokesman for Muscular Dystrophy. In the early days, he had a comedy partner, the singer, Dean Martin. Jerry & Dean join Bing Crosby in a little known 1951 episode of The Bing Crosby Show.

Hour 2 features a fun-filled Lux Radio Theatre presentation of "Johnny Apollo" with a star studded cast based on the 1941 film. It stars Dorothy Lamour, Burgess Meredith & Edward Arnold. This was the episode they talked about on last weeks Lux show.

We always save the best for last, and for hour #3, you'll have to tune in! Radio Vault Special Edition Tuesdays 10AM-1PM ET stream at whfr.fm 89.3 on your FM.