We Are Not Alone • Monday, June 6, 2022 – 2-3PM EST

Submitted by miked on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 1:44pm

Chuck Zukowski will be our guest on June 6 at 2PM. Chuck has been investigating the UFO/Paranormal phenomenon for about 35 years and has appeared on numerous radio and television shows discussing his investigations. In 2016 Ben Mezrich released his book, “The 37th Parallel”, The Secret Truth Behind America’s UFO Highway (a TV show in which Chuck Zukowski starred). Join us for the discussion.

More We Are Not Alone info at https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0