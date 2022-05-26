Special Programming This Thursday on WHFR

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:41am

Today's Acoustic Alternatives with John Bommarito is a special show on 89.3 WHFR.FM. All of the DJs are taking you on some sort of musical road trip this week. Last week John Bommarito took you around Michigan as a preview. This week he will take you to California, Ohio, Chicago, Iowa, North Dakota, Omaha & New York and a few stops in between.

After Acoustic Alternatives stick around for Mountain Stage from Noon-2:00. It looks like Alison Krauss and Crash Test Dummies are among the guests this week.

Then at 2:00 PM, John will be filling in for the velvety smoothed voice of Earl Jones on his Jazz Horizons program. Our jazzy road trip will go to Vermont, Georgia, Ipanema, Kashmir, Central Park, Woodstock and beyond.