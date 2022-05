Submitted by miked on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:03am

Go on a road trip with Daddy G at the Malt Shop Monday, May 23rd, from 2 to 4 PM. We’ll play oldies like “I’ve

Been Everywhere, Man”, “The Boy From New York City”, “Down in the Boondocks”, “Way Down Yonder

in New Orleans”, “Tallahassee Lassie”, “Memphis” and many more. Velma will serve up the malts and

Daddy G will spin the platters. Be there for the '50s road trip!