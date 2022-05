Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 9:02pm

Our gracious host, Henry Ford College, will have a planned power outage for some maintenance work on Friday May 20th. This will likely have us off the air until at least 6 PM that day.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will return to regular programming as soon as we are able.

Thank you for your patience on Friday.