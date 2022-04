Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 7:07pm

Thursday on Acoustic Alternatives with John Bommarito on 89.3 WHFR.FM, John will be chatting with former Michigan, now Nashville resident Katie Pederson about her EXCELLENT new album Limitless and giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show at The Ark! The show starts at 10 AM.