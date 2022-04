Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:50pm

Special thanks to this week's WHFR Journal special guests Elizabeth Hall-Knight with HFC's Sustainable HFC environmental organization and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud for sharing their time and expertise on our weekly local news and views show, The WHFR Journal. The Journal airs Fridays between 1and 2 pm. We are grateful for the time and expertise of our guests every week, and Radiothon week especially. Thank you!