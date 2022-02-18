The WHFR Journal - Tuesday, 2/22/22 9am Special Edition - Tuskegee Airmen Presentation

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 1:30pm

The WHFR Journal - Special Edition

Due to the recent inclement weather, WHFR presents a special edition of the WHFR Journal, Tuesday morning, February 22 at 9am. As part of Henry Ford College and WHFR's celebration of Black History Month we present “The History of the Tuskegee Airmen: Their Contributions to the Military and Society”. The speaker will be Retired Major William Burnett, the founder and president of the Macon-Thomas West Bloomfield Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen are America’s first Black pilots and airmen who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, during World War II. Their strength of character, courage, and ability to triumph over adversity serves as a means to inspire others to rise above the obstacles in their own lives and achieve their goals. Before the Tuskegee Airmen, no African-American had ever been a U.S. military pilot. Join us this week at this special time, Tuesday morning at 9, and at our usual time of Friday, 1pm for the WHFR Journal at 89.3FM and here at whfr.fm.