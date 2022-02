Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 12:04pm

Join Terence Tyson for a discussion and music from Detroit-area percussionist O.B. Sucarri .

He will talk about how the band "PANAMO" was formed, his upcoming record release, and the stories behind his compositions, "Andrea Mia", "Angelito", and "Vicky".

Sunday, February 20th at Noon!