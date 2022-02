Submitted by miked on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:20am

The musical format is the same but it's time to make that change so please join me on Thursday Nights, from 10pm until Midnight, for that New Jack Swing Sound, spiced up with Hip Hop Soul, Rap, R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Soul and so much more on the station that continues to make waves!

#IAMMISSYJ