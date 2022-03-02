“Theme Attic” Expands to Four Hours!!! - Wednesdays, noon to 4pm

Submitted by miked on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 11:30am

Some remodeling is taking place to WHFR's schedule: Another hour is being added to “Theme Attic!”

Hosted by Phil Maq, “Theme Attic”—now in its twelfth year, will continue with its offbeat musical mixture of eccentric and eclectic Rock, Jazz, Blues, Folk, and too many other genres to mention!

They all intertwine around various subjects on Wednesday's “Theme Attic” from 12PM-4PM ET! The songs will lean heavily on new and/or independent artists, and many will often be local! Some selectively aged “nuggets” will also make an occasional appearance! Stories and information will connect the various tunes! Plus, there will be weekly countdowns! Tune in for a weekly “Theme Attic” musical journey on Wednesdays from 12PM-4PM ET to explore music in a fun, quirky, and inventive way!