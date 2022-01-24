RADIO VAULT REMEMBERS GLORIA McMILLIAN

Submitted by miked on Mon, 01/24/2022 - 8:32am

At the age of 88, radio-TV actress Gloria McMillian passed away this past week. She is probably best known for her role as Harriet Conklin on the Eve Arden comedy OUR MISS BROOKS. opposite Richard Crenna. "Brooks" was a long running hit on both radio and television and some 150 episodes of the radio show exist.

We sample one on Tuesday's RADIO VAULT SPECIAL EDITION, followed by a wartime episode of FIBBER McGEE & MOLLY. That plus, a BOB HOPE Dragnet spoof with Jack Webb and two back-to-back episodes of DRAGNET...(the first time we've featured a police adventure in the earlier time slot). Tuesday 1/25 10AM-2PM ET whfr.fm 89.3 on your dial in our local area. Suggestions for future shows are always welcome at the CONTACT page on brcradio.com.