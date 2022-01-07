WHFR Journal January 7th
Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 11:47am
HFC President Russ Kavalhuna's "State of the College" on the WHFR Journal
The WHFR Journal will provide coverage of HFC President Kavalhuna's annual State of the College address on Friday, January 7 at 1pm. While of particular interest to the campus community, the address is always open and of interest to all members of the public. This year's topics discussed include:
- Mourning the loss of teammates Tamika Hister and John McDonald, and remembering them
- Welcoming new teammates, and wishing our retirees well
- Our enrollment outlook, and our need to increase and stabilize enrollment
- Return to campus
- DEI and our new Talent Management Strategy
- Strategic Planning and student success
- The transition back to being a community at HFC
