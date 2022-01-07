WHFR Journal January 7th

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 11:47am

HFC President Russ Kavalhuna's "State of the College" on the WHFR Journal

The WHFR Journal will provide coverage of HFC President Kavalhuna's annual State of the College address on Friday, January 7 at 1pm. While of particular interest to the campus community, the address is always open and of interest to all members of the public. This year's topics discussed include: