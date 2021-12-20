Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 4:41pm

It’s been a longstanding tradition that our WHFR DJs tap into their holiday spirit and create the annual Winter Season Celebration Shows. WHFR will feature these special holiday-themed shows starting at 6pm on December 23, running continuously through 10am on December 26. Be part of this rich tradition while our DJs enjoy the time off to spend with family and friends. Also, December 26th kicks off the last week of 2021, otherwise known on WHFR as "Best Of" week. This last week of the year is when we’ll recap the top artists and songs played throughout 2021. Wishing you Happy Holidays and safe, healthy and peace-filled New Year!