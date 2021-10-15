Halloween Programming & The Return of the Trick-'R-Treat Grab Bag!

Submitted by miked on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 2:27pm

WHFR loves it when the nights get cooler, the leaves are on the ground, and jack-o-lanterns shine smiling at the moon! Our airwaves will get scary this weekend with special prerecorded Halloween-themed shows airing Saturday, October 30th, from 3-5pm and on Sunday, October 31st, from 4-6pm. (And the "White Rabbit" will keep the vibe going Sunday with his live Hotwax Radio Halloween Special airing from 6-9pm!)

But wait, there's more! We're bringing back the fan-favorite Halloween Trick-'R-Treat Grab Bag promotion! Go trick or treating by way of radio during our normal live broadcast hours on October 30th & 31st by calling 313-845-9676 and saying, "TRICK OR TREAT." Or email whfr@hfcc.edu with “Trick or Treat” in the subject line. Whether you leave a voicemail or email us, be sure to include your name and mailing address so we can send you some goodies! Celebrate Halloween weekend with great WHFR programming and our annual Halloween Trick-'R-Treat Grab Bag.

.҉͈

H̷͖͔͇ͦͥ̈́̉̾̇a̜̲͖͈̤ͫ͗̒ͯ̆̚pͣͫ҉̲̻͍̻p͉̾͊͑y̠͇̓́ͅͅ ̷̾̉ͪ͋̓ͩ̿ H̿͑͒ạ̢̥̘̤̲͓ͪ̂̌̑ͮͧ̚l͎̥͡l̙̠̬̦͕̟oͦ̉͐͌ͥ̈́̔͏̱̦w̥̠̝̗̣̞̰͗̈́͒͜e̢͕͓̯̹͓̫̗ͤ͋́ͧ̈ẻ͈͍͉̬ͥ̑͗n̝̉̃ͣͩ̄̏ͨ!͓̙̫̞̠͗̀̌̄͑̐ͮ