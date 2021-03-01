Special WHFR Journal - Friday, Dec. 18, 12:50pm

Submitted by webmaster on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:02pm

This month marks the 35th anniversary of WHFR's first on-air broadcast, and we’re celebrating this "birthday" during the December 18 edition of the WHFR Journal (with a special start time of 12:50pm), featuring a very special guest: former Station Advisor and founder of WHFR, Jay Korinek. Jay will share details about the station's history and well as some interesting anecdotes about WHFR over the years. He was present for most of the 35 years, and we’re very excited to have him back on the airwaves on the show he created, the WHFR Journal. In the same hour, we’ll also be welcoming esteemed Henry Ford College President Russ Kavalhuna to talk about the HFC year in review and thoughts on what we can look forward to in 2021.