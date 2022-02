Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 9:03am

This Thursday at 11 AM on Acoustic Alternatives with John Bommarito, John will be airing a pre-recorded interview with local singer songwriter Adam Plomaritas.

Since we aren't quite yet able to host guests in Studio Jay, John went to Adam's home studio for a chat and performance to talk about his upcoming release and show at Trinity House Theatre.