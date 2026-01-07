WHFR Journal: "How to 250" and Tips to Stay Safe in the Water This Summer -- Friday at 1pm

Join us on the WHFR Journal this Friday, 7/3 for a fun PRX special, "How to 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday" from the Radiotopia history podcast This Day, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. You'll hear key stories that brought us to this moment, with a look back at the 1976 bicentennial and advice for listeners on how to celebrate America 250. Also, we'll share some important water safety tips from the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium (greatlakeswatersafety.org) to help everyone safely enjoy the water this summer season. Happy 4th of July weekend from WHFR!