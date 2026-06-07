This Just In: Episode 96

Episode 96 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 8th, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 9th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
The Dream Letters - Apologize To Yourself! [Indie Rock / Local]
The Dream Letters - Two Faces [Indie Rock / Local]
The Dream Letters - In Our World [Indie Rock / Local]
2LOT - Come Together [Electronic / R&B]
Marielle V Jakobsons - The Salt Rounds [Ambient / Electronic]
Tangomotán - Bad Guy [Tango / Electronic]
Mantarochen - Better Than It Seems [Alternative]
Spacey Jane - I Never See Her [Indie Rock]
Spacey Jane - Do You Really Love Her [Indie Rock]
Brian Fallon and the Painkillers - Better Before [Rock]
Violet Grohl - Pool Of My Dreams [Alternative]
Brigitte Calls Me Baby - I Can Take the Sun Out of the Sky [Indie Rock]
Tyler Sabbag - Gatto e Topo [Jazz]
Helen Sung Big Band - Wayne's World [Jazz]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.