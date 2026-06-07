This Just In: Episode 96

Episode 96 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 8th, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 9th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

The Dream Letters - Apologize To Yourself! [Indie Rock / Local]

The Dream Letters - Two Faces [Indie Rock / Local]

The Dream Letters - In Our World [Indie Rock / Local]

2LOT - Come Together [Electronic / R&B]

Marielle V Jakobsons - The Salt Rounds [Ambient / Electronic]

Tangomotán - Bad Guy [Tango / Electronic]

Mantarochen - Better Than It Seems [Alternative]

Spacey Jane - I Never See Her [Indie Rock]

Spacey Jane - Do You Really Love Her [Indie Rock]

Brian Fallon and the Painkillers - Better Before [Rock]

Violet Grohl - Pool Of My Dreams [Alternative]

Brigitte Calls Me Baby - I Can Take the Sun Out of the Sky [Indie Rock]

Tyler Sabbag - Gatto e Topo [Jazz]

Helen Sung Big Band - Wayne's World [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.