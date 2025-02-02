New Show Alert!: "The Electronik Underground"

Hello. I’m Taylor, and I will be hosting an EDM-focused show, The Electronik Underground, premiering this Friday from 8:00 to 10:00 PM.

This Electronic Dance Music program focuses on specific genres/feelings per show. One show would be Dubstep, another could be Ambient, and another could be DNB, but they are all contained within their own shows. I even may play unreleased IDs and Wips!

Let's go over what my shows might include. Although the ambiance of feeling-type shows is constant, they are not genre-specific. In the artist showcase, I present an EDM artist with the possibility of getting them on the show. Although the artist grab bag is a showcase for artists, I put all of the artists together because they haven't released much.

You may never know what you will get in the show so tune into The Electronik Underground every Friday from 8:00 to 10:00 PM!