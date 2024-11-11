This Just In: Episode 23

Episode 23 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs November 11th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Coco Em - Kwa Raha Zangu (Emile Papandréou Remix) [World / Electronic]

Koto - Dragon's Legend [Electronic]

Swimming With Bears - Patient Disguise [Indie Rock]

Bossa Nova Noites ft. Monique Elen & Najee, with Chico Brown - Respect Yourself [Jazz / World]

Cape Jay - Brazilia [Indie Rock]

Mk.gee - ROCKMAN [Indie Rock]

Motherhood - Grow High/Grow Higher [Indie Rock]

Bennett Wood - 4th Wall [Jazz]

Yelena Eckemoff - Battle [Rock / Jazz]

L-Milla - Everybody's Free (DJ Soulstar Extended Remix) [Electronic / Techno]

Lashon - Moolah [Hip Hop]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.