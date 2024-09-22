This Just In: Episode 016

Episode 16 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs September 23rd, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Marwan Allam - Orange Cake [Jazz]

Wild Pink - Fences of Stonehenge [Indie Rock]

Refestramus - The Red Apple (Acoustic) [Prog Rock]

Bar Italia - The only conscious being in the universe [Indie Rock]

Bryan Yurcan - Autumn Leaves (Of New Jersey) [Singer-Songwriter]

3Mind Blight - Rag Dolls [Industrial Metal]

My Autumn Amor - Mermaid Blood [Indie Rock]

Alex Cuba ft. Valentín Puentes - Tiene Sabor [World / Latin]

The Red Clay Strays - On My Knees [Country Rock / Roots Rock]

Charlie Parr - Boombox [Folk]

Berto (DE) - New Wave (Sanderjammes Remix) [Electronic]

Avery Sharpe - I See You [Jazz]

